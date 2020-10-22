Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Food and Drink Federation response to the Chancellor's latest support package for businesses

22 October 2020

The FDF has issued the following press release:

Responding to the Chancellor's latest support package for businesses, Tim Rycroft, Chief Operating Officer at FDF said:

“Food and drink manufacturers supplying the hospitality industry will greatly welcome today's significantly more generous announcement by the Chancellor. An extension of the Job Support Scheme for those businesses that remain open will help ensure the survival of many food and drink businesses which supply the out-of-home and food service sectors. We await to see further details about which businesses in high-alert level areas will be able to apply for the new grant scheme but we are pleased to see it will benefit our friends in hospitality at this difficult time.”

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

