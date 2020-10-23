The Contagion Cubes: A Captivating 3D Collection Has Just Launched On Kickstarter

An enthralling 3D image collection of six of the world’s headline viruses and bacterium

NOTTINGHAM, UK, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProtoHype announces the launch of a new Kickstarter campaign that brings to light the beauty of 3D imagery through science. Using the latest in high quality 3D technology, the first of its kind in Europe, ProtoHype have created their first display gallery of 3D models by exploring six of the world’s headline viruses and bacterium, bringing there molecular structures to life in a solid 3D cube. Co-owner of ProtoHype, Kate Charles-Richards, felt compelled to showcase the beauty of these 3D display pieces.

“Our latest campaign, The Contagion Cubes, showcases a clever juxtaposition between beauty and destruction. These viruses and bacterium, which are often associated with negative connotations such as death and dismay have been brought to life with supreme colour and detail to make them a stunning display piece and are sure to be a conversation starter amongst others. Our captivating collection presents the detailed craftmanship put into each image, creating a huge sense of admiration towards the art of these molecular structures.”

In exchange for pledging to the project, backers can gain access to a number of rewards including, one singular cube of their choice, a double bundle offer for two items from the collection right up to the full collection, to name a few. There are also several fantastic early bird offers for those first few customers. The collection is structured using durable material and comes in three different sizes. This unique gift is sure to be a stunning addition to anyone’s 3D image collection with prices starting as little as £10.

Launching in October, this unique gift will only be available until November. With the delivery starting right after the campaign just in time to get peoples orders to them before Christmas, The Contagion Cubes are sure to be a suitable gift for art and science lovers all over the globe.