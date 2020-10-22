Gel Nail Polish Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis Forecast To 2026
Introduction
“Gel Nail Polish Market”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gel Nail Polish market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gel Nail Polish, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gel Nail Polish market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gel Nail Polish companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Gel Nail Polish Market =>
• OPI
• KIKO
• L’OREAL
• ORLY
• ANNA SUI
• Dior
• CND
• Revlon
• Butter London
• Sally Hansen
• CyberCos
• China Glaze
• Essie
Segmentation by type:
Base Coat
Color Gel
Top Coat
Others
Segmentation by application:
Nail Art Institutions
Individuals
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gel Nail Polish consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gel Nail Polish market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gel Nail Polish manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gel Nail Polish with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gel Nail Polish submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Gel Nail Polish Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Gel Nail Polish by Company
4 Gel Nail Polish by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Gel Nail Polish Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 OPI
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.1.3 OPI Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 OPI Latest Developments
12.2 KIKO
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.2.3 KIKO Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 KIKO Latest Developments
12.3 L’OREAL
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.3.3 L’OREAL Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 L’OREAL Latest Developments
12.4 ORLY
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.4.3 ORLY Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 ORLY Latest Developments
12.5 ANNA SUI
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.5.3 ANNA SUI Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 ANNA SUI Latest Developments
12.6 Dior
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.6.3 Dior Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dior Latest Developments
12.7 CND
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.7.3 CND Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 CND Latest Developments
12.8 Revlon
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.8.3 Revlon Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.9 Butter London
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.9.3 Butter London Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Butter London Latest Developments
12.10 Sally Hansen
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.10.3 Sally Hansen Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Sally Hansen Latest Developments
12.11 CyberCos
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.11.3 CyberCos Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 CyberCos Latest Developments
12.12 China Glaze
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.12.3 China Glaze Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 China Glaze Latest Developments
12.13 Essie
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Gel Nail Polish Product Offered
12.13.3 Essie Gel Nail Polish Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Essie Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
