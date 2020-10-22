Acclaimed Author, Steven Markoff, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Political Book - 2020"

Steven Markoff Best of LA Award The Case Against George W. Bush

“We're honored to include Steven Markoff and his new book The Case Against George W. Bush into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Markoff, acclaimed author, and his new book The Case Against George W. Bush wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Political Book - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Steven Markoff and his new book The Case Against George W. Bush into our BoLAA family.”

Acclaimed Author, Steven Markoff's, new book The Case Against George W. Bush, is set to be released October 27, 2020, and is available for pre-order for $28.00. The Case Against George W. Bush is an important historical documented perspective. In the book, George W. Bush is accused of three crimes:

Criminal negligence, because Bush turned a blind eye to the extensive intel he received (beginning even before taking office) that we would be attacked by Al-Qaeda while falsely telling the American people the danger to our country was Saddam Hussein and his WMD. The carnage and damage from Bush not attempting to deal with those threats came to fruition when we were attacked by Al-Qaeda on 9/11.

Torture, because Bush, in contravention of US and international law, approved if not boasted about torturing captives and secretly sending some off to other countries to be tortured.

Misleading our country into unnecessarily attacking Iraq in 2003: The estimated deaths from that war exceeded 500,000, many of them women and children. The destruction of other lives, including returning wounded vets and families torn asunder was incalculable.

The case against Bush is told through almost 600 sourced quotes from over 100 published books and reports. Authors quoted include those from all over the political spectrum including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Hans Blix, head of the United Nations Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission from March 2000 to June 2003; President George W. Bush; former Vice President Richard “Dick” Cheney; former US Senator Russ Feingold; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; and writers and journalists such as Steve Coll, Frank Rich, Craig Unger, and Bob Woodward.

In addition, Richard A. Clarke, a man known and respected internationally as a counter-terrorism expert, wrote the book’s Foreword. The first few sentences of that Foreword are:

“For some Americans, George W. Bush looks good by comparison to the incumbent, Donald Trump. In his post-presidency, Bush has devoted himself to worthy causes and acted in a bipartisan manner. The 43rd president should, however, be judged not by comparison to America’s worst president, nor by what Bush may have done after leaving office. He should be evaluated for his actions in office, his nonfeasance, misfeasance and malfeasance. This volume from Steven Markoff provides the evidence for such an evaluation. You can judge for yourself.”

100% of the royalties the author would normally receive from the book are being directly donated to the non-profit National September 11 Memorial & Museum in NYC [www.911memorial.org]. "If you know of others who may be interested in this book, we’d appreciate you telling them about it," states Steve Markoff.

Mr. Markoff is a native of Los Angeles, California. A graduate of Los Angeles City College in 1964 with an Associate of Arts degree. His affiliations include: the precious metals and numismatic business for 50 years (1954-2005); Chairman and CEO of A-Mark Financial Corporation, a Santa Monica-based financial services company he founded in 1965 (originally named A-Mark Coin Company), that purchased the U.S. Wilkison Gold Pattern Collection and Redfield Silver Dollar hoard; the A-Mark Foundation, a private foundation he founded in 1997 became the parent of free searchable databases and other nonpartisan information covering interesting and important social issues and history, such as sites on George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Special Investigations Involving US Presidents Since 1973. In 2016, the Foundation founded the website, AboutTrump.org. In 2004 Markoff helped found A-Mark Entertainment a company he co-chairs; and that year he also founded ProCon.org, a 501(c)(3) public charity promoting critical thinking that as of 12-31-2019, had been, or is being used by over 10,000 schools in over 90 countries. [ProCon.org was merged into Encyclopædia Britannica on 5-29-2020]. Mr. Markoff also has an interest in The TCL Chinese [Grauman’s] in Hollywood, acquired in 2011. In 2018, Markoff founded SexEd.net, a website giving straight forward, sourced information about sex and sexually related issues. In 2020, Markoff launched SecondAmendment.org, a website that has many of the pieces of the puzzle that make up our individual rights to arms.



