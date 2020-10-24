Villarreal Law Firm, Leading Team of Trucking Accident Attorneys in Brownsville, Announces Archive on Trucking Accident
The law firm of Javier Villarreal is a team of attorneys in South Texas. The company is announcing new information on trucking accident issues.
Trucking accidents are can be very scary and often involve injury.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, USA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of motivated trucking accident lawyers working in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron County, is proud to announce a new archive on truck accidents. The law firm is seeing an increase in inquiries from persons who have been in injury accidents with trucks and may need the services of an attorney.
“Trucking accidents are can be very scary and often involve injury,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “We get most of our inquires on car accidents, of course, but we are seeing an uptick in inquiries on truck accidents. Our new archive helps folks start their online research, but we strongly recommend that people reach out to an attorney for a consultation. ”
The new archive on trucking accidents can be found at https://jvlawfirm.net/tag/trucking-accident-lawyer/. The new archive consolidates information on trucking accidents. The posts covers the major cities in Cameron County such as Brownsville and Harlingen. It also covers many of the most common concerns such as whether or not a person should call an attorney if they have been involved in a non-injury trucking accident. In addition, the bottom line of the posts is to encourage people to reach out to an attorney for a consultation. Only a trained attorney can assess the facts of a trucking accident and the law. Only a trained attorney can give advice as to whether a person should move forward with litigation or at least talk via an attorney to the trucking company’s insurance company.
As a truck accident lawyer in Cameron County, Javier Villarreal aims to be the best lawyer he can be one client at a time. The law firm specializes in personal injury claims for accidents of all types – slip and fall, car wrecks, animal attacks, boat accidents, construction accidents, and more – but above all, truck accidents.
NAVIGATION THE ISSUES AFTER A TRUCKING ACCIDENT
Here is background on this release. Trucking accidents are an unfortunate fact of life in and around Cameron County. Indeed, the area in and around Harlingen and its airport is especially treacherous due to the heavy traffic. High powered, experienced attorneys and staff at the insurance companies for trucks may – unfortunately – act to reduce payments. Securing legal representation may be a good step, especially since in most cases the person will pay nothing unless they win. Without an attorney, winning any sort of settlement can be next to impossible. For these reasons, the law firm is excited to post yet an announcement on the wealth of content it has online for trucking accidents. However, the law firm strongly encourages persons who have been in a trucking accident to reach out for a consultation.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
