Flagship Solutions Group Receives 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award

Infralytics Honored for Innovation In Cloud Computing

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flagship Solutions Group announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Flagship's Infralytics solution a 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market. Flagship’s Infralytics (Infrastructure + Analytics) solution delivers customized and interactive dashboards that bring enhanced levels of visibility and control over a business’s physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructures.

“Infralytics has revolutionized the way our clients manage, monitor, and evaluate their cloud computing architecture, infrastructure, and services," said Mark Wyllie, CEO, Flagship Solutions Group. With Infralytics, the most important information is always front and center so internal teams can be quick to identify and respond to emerging defects and troubling patterns. This prevents minor issues from turning into significant problems.”

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Infralytics as a recipient of the 10th Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Flagship Solutions Group is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

For more information about Flagship Solutions Group, please visit www.flagshipsg.com.

About Flagship Solutions Group
Flagship Solutions Group provides IBM solutions, managed services, and cloud solutions worldwide. These include data center strategic planning and hybrid cloud implementations based on a wide range of assessments that look at virtualization, server consolidation, security, and infrastructure-focused integration. Flagship’s managed services include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 helpdesk support, and data center infrastructure management.

Trish McLoughlin
Flagship Solutions Group
marketing@flagshipsg.net
