"L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" receives national recognition through the NYC Big Book Award
The NYC Big Book Award® recognized "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" as a winner in the category of Fantasy.
Excellent books can be found globally and we are happy to help bring them to a larger audience.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award® recognized "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" as a winner in the category of Fantasy.
— Gabrielle Olczak, NYC Big Book Award Sponsor
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
Appearing in the book includes writers: Andy Dibble, F. J. Bergmann, Sonny Zae, Katie Livingston, Zack Be, Tim Boiteau, J. L. George, Michael Gardner, Storm Humbert, C. Winspear, David A. Elsensohn, Leah Ning, David Farland, Sean Williams, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, and L. Ron Hubbard. And illustrators: Brock Aguirre, Daniel Bitton, Ben Hill, Phoebe Rothfeld, John Dale Javier, Heather A. Laurence, Aidin Andrews, Irmak Ҫavun, Mason Matak, Arthur Bowling, Kaitlyn Goldberg, Anh Le, Brittany Jackson, Cassandre Bolan, and cover art by Echo Chernik.
In 2020, the NYC Big Book Award once again achieved worldwide participation. Entries remained strong during the worldwide pandemic. Book submissions streamed in from six continents and over 100 cities. Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America all participated. Across the globe, book entries poured in from places such as Budapest, Capetown, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York City, Port of Spain, Vancouver, and Victoria to name a few. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, India, Singapore, Uganda, and the United States of America among others.
The breadth of publishers ranged from Amazon to Wiley, from Black Rose Writing to Galaxy Press, and award-winning authors from all kinds of different backgrounds further enriching the program.
“We are pleased to highlight these books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. The awards program “foments a strong interest in these authors and publishing houses and we expect our winners and favorites to receive a heightened level of attention.” Olczak noted the diversity of winners and distinguished favorites in the annual NYC Big Book Award and said that “excellent books can be found globally and we are happy to help bring them to a larger audience.”
For more information on the Writers of the Future Contest visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
For more information on the NYC Big Book Award visit: www.nycbigbookaward.com. To view the list of winners, visit www.nycbigbookaward.com/2020winners
