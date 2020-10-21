Post Session Report :: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

HB 86, PN 88 (Maloney) – This bill requires the POW/MIA flag to be displayed anywhere the United States flag is displayed on Commonwealth grounds or buildings, where both can be reasonably accommodated. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 375, PN 348 (Goodman) – House Bill 375 amends Section 502 (Definitions) of the State Lottery Law (Act 91 of 1971) to exclude veterans’ disability payments in determination of eligibility for PACE and PACENET programs. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 440, PN 4546 (Delozier) – HB 440 amends section 9122 Expungement by adding an additional eligible class of to include a person who has been acquitted of all charges relating to a single incident following a trial and verdict of not guilty. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 703, PN 3670 (Brown) – The bill amends the Public School Code to require publication of email addresses for school directors. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 716, PN 2007 (Galloway) – This legislation will create a joint task force on employee misclassification that will investigate the practice of employers illegally misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The task force would develop a comprehensive plan to reduce misclassification in Pennsylvania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1032, PN 3905 (James) – This bill increases the members of the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers from eight to 14. Senator Corman motioned to revert to the prior printer’s number (PN 1204). The motion carried via voice vote. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1112, PN 2010 (Phillips-Hill) – This legislation amends Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the PA Consolidated Statutes by repealing numerous sections of the Public Utility Code pertaining to requirements for telecommunication carriers. A vote of 33-16 was recorded.

SB 1246, PN 1999 (Regan) – The bill would establish a program for the Governor to recognize and decorate law enforcement officers for their bravery, sacrifice or other exceptional conduct in the line of duty. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1439, PN 3629 (Kaufer) – The legislation amends Title 40 (Insurance) providing for mental health parity and access to addiction treatment. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1538, PN 3666 (White) – Allows the Parole Board to hold review hearings every three years rather than annually for certain offenses. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

HB 1696, PN 3630 (Murt) – The bill amends The Insurance Company Law in health insurance coverage parity and nondiscrimination, further providing for annual attestation by insurers and for insurer analysis and disclosure information. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2073, PN 3052 Moul) – The bill updates and modernizes the First Class Township Code. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2175, PN 3131 (Schroeder) – Updates the categories of experts who may testify in criminal proceedings relating to sex crimes. Senator Gordner offered Amendment A7790, which adds one judge to the 20th Judicial District, and one judge to the 26th Judicial District. The Senate agreed to the amendment, 47-2. The bill went over in its order as amended.

HB 2438, PN 4545 (Owlett) – This bill would create a program to fund the delivery of high-speed broadband service to unserved areas of Pennsylvania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 616, PN 4473 (Owlett) – Specifically adds Carfentanil to Schedule II of the Schedules of Controlled Substances and exempting Epidiolex from control under the act. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 941, PN 4574 (Heffley) – This bill further provides for medical assistance pharmacy contracts and related requirements for managed care organizations and entities. Further, the bill requires the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study of prescription drug pricing under the medical assistance managed care program. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

SB 1252, PN 2012 (Dinniman) – The bill amends the Public School Code by establishing the Retired Volunteer Educator Tutor Program. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1662, PN 2885 (Tomlinson) – This bill would provide for the Methadone Death and Incident Review Act to include deaths from other medications that are used in the treatment of opioid use disorder. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 2296, PN 4542 (Mizgorski) – Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers (CDL operators), further providing for notification requirements for drivers. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 30, PN 2102 (Killion) – The Pennsylvania Housing Tax Credit is established to encourage the development of qualified low-income housing projects. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 94, PN 2101 (Martin) – This bill would ensure workers compensation coverage for volunteer firefighters, fire police, members of a volunteer ambulance corps if injured in the performance of their duties. It would also make volunteer firefighters and rescue personnel eligible for worker’s comp if they are injured while providing assistance on state game lands. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 395, PN 2111 (Brooks) – This bill requires the POW/MIA flag to be displayed at all Commonwealth roadside rest areas and welcome centers. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 976, PN 2023 (Regan) – This bill specifically enables the establishment of veterans’ courts, including regional courts. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 1110, PN 2107 (K. Ward) – The bill requires the Pennsylvania Department of Health to notify county commissioners or their designated county emergency management coordinator of the municipality in which there is any confirmed communicable disease cases, such as COVID-19. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 1195, PN 2041 (Scavello) – The bill amends as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association, further providing for purpose, for definitions, for coverage and limitation. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 1281, PN 2103 (Mastriano) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for schedule of convictions and points; and, in rules of the road in general, further providing for duty of driver in emergency response areas. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

SB 1076, PN 1560 (Baker) – This bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to remove the sunset date on the Military Family Relief Assistance Program. The Senate concurred in amendments made by the house by a vote of 47-0.

HB 2175, PN 3131 (Schroeder) – HB 2175 Amends Title 42 Section 5920 by expanding the list of offenses for which expert testimony in the dynamics of sexual violence is permitted. Senator Corman moved that the senate consider the bill, notwithstanding Senate Rule 12. The motioned carried. A vote of 47-0 was recorded on the bill.

Senator Corman moved that the senate consider the following four resolutions, notwithstanding Senate Rule 29 (the motion carried):

SR 360 (Mensch) – The resolution honors the life of Dr. Frank Erdman Boston. The Senate adopted the resolution, 47-0.

SR 375 (Dinniman) – The resolution recognizes the month of November 2020 as “Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month” in Pennsylvania. The Senate adopted the resolution, 47-0.

SR 385 (Pittman) – The resolution recognizes October 23, 2020, as “Drugs Kill Dreams Day” in Pennsylvania. The Senate adopted the resolution, 47-0.

SR 393 (Dinniman) – The resolution commemorates the 125th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ last public lecture at the West Chester Normal School, now West Chester University. The Senate adopted the resolution, 47-0.

The Senate unanimously approved the following executive nominations:

Kirk Davis, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (reappointment)

Tim Holden, Liquor Control Board (reappointment)