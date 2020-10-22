Shockwave Motors Limited IPO
RUSSELLVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up until now the Shockwave Motors Team has bootstrapped the company, including research, development, and the creation of three prototype electric vehicles. According to John McMillian, CEO of Shockwave Motors, Inc., “We’ve built a minimum viable product and to finalize the legacy engineering and take the next steps to production we are raising additional growth capital by selling equity shares of stock.” Shockwave Motors has surpassed their minimum goal and is continuing to push forward with the equity crowdfunding initiative on the Netcapital platform. Following the rules of Title IV of the 2012 JumpStart Our Business Start-up (JOBS) Act, small, private companies are now able raise funds from non-accredited investors. This means that everyday folks now have the opportunity to invest in innovative companies such as Shockwave Motors.
The Defiant EV3 Roadster™ has been shown at Cleantech exhibits and car shows across the United States and garnished a tremendous amount of interest. According to McMillian, “There are over 120 people on a list waiting for the first production run. This is truly an exciting time for Shockwave Motors as it gives us the opportunity to share our vision of a safe, fun, affordable, and convenient electric commuter with people worldwide”.
The Roadster is designed to fit the needs of the daily commuter and the standard battery provides a 100-mile range and recharges from any 120-volt outlet in about 8 hours, providing a daily range of up to 200-miles – all this for less than the average price of a used vehicle. Future innovative products include a 2-person pickup, 4-person sedan, and an Auxiliary Power Trailer™ turning the electric autocycles into hybrids for extended trips and also with the ability to provide power to a home in the event of an emergency.
Now is the time to be part of the future of E-Mobility. Individuals interested in learning more about the Shockwave Motors investment opportunity can go to https://netcapital.com/companies/shockwave-motors. This link will take you directly to Shockwave Motors investment page on Netcapital where you can learn more about Shockwave Motors, the PERKS for investors, and see how easy it is to purchase equity shares of stock.
Shockwave Motors, Inc. is a values-based, technology driven, SAE certified electric vehicle (motorcycle/autocycle) manufacturer. The electric vehicles designed and manufactured by Shockwave Motors are an innovative combination of the best of today's technology and sleek, aerodynamic styling. For additional information, pictures, and video, please visit the website at www.ShockwaveMotors.com or contact Shockwave Motors, Inc. at 423.754.6067.
Netcapital is a private securities platform that brings together entrepreneurs and investors. For entrepreneurs, Netcapital reduces the complexity and cost of issuing shares, fundraising, and collaborating with investors. For investors, Netcapital provides deal flow and tools to track investments. Through its funding portal, broker-dealer, transfer agent, and custodian relationships, Netcapital provides services to private markets that are inspired by public markets. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association, as required by SEC rules.
John Q McMillian
The Defiant EV3 Roadster™ has been shown at Cleantech exhibits and car shows across the United States and garnished a tremendous amount of interest. According to McMillian, “There are over 120 people on a list waiting for the first production run. This is truly an exciting time for Shockwave Motors as it gives us the opportunity to share our vision of a safe, fun, affordable, and convenient electric commuter with people worldwide”.
The Roadster is designed to fit the needs of the daily commuter and the standard battery provides a 100-mile range and recharges from any 120-volt outlet in about 8 hours, providing a daily range of up to 200-miles – all this for less than the average price of a used vehicle. Future innovative products include a 2-person pickup, 4-person sedan, and an Auxiliary Power Trailer™ turning the electric autocycles into hybrids for extended trips and also with the ability to provide power to a home in the event of an emergency.
Now is the time to be part of the future of E-Mobility. Individuals interested in learning more about the Shockwave Motors investment opportunity can go to https://netcapital.com/companies/shockwave-motors. This link will take you directly to Shockwave Motors investment page on Netcapital where you can learn more about Shockwave Motors, the PERKS for investors, and see how easy it is to purchase equity shares of stock.
Shockwave Motors, Inc. is a values-based, technology driven, SAE certified electric vehicle (motorcycle/autocycle) manufacturer. The electric vehicles designed and manufactured by Shockwave Motors are an innovative combination of the best of today's technology and sleek, aerodynamic styling. For additional information, pictures, and video, please visit the website at www.ShockwaveMotors.com or contact Shockwave Motors, Inc. at 423.754.6067.
Netcapital is a private securities platform that brings together entrepreneurs and investors. For entrepreneurs, Netcapital reduces the complexity and cost of issuing shares, fundraising, and collaborating with investors. For investors, Netcapital provides deal flow and tools to track investments. Through its funding portal, broker-dealer, transfer agent, and custodian relationships, Netcapital provides services to private markets that are inspired by public markets. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association, as required by SEC rules.
John Q McMillian
Shockwave Motors, Inc.
+1 423-754-6067
John@ShockwaveMotors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn