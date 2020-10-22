BreezeBubble Mask Startup Blows Past It’s Crowdfunding Campaign Goal In Less Than 48 Hours

Breezebubble’s mission is to ensure quality breathing to everyone to empower a healthy lifestyle” — Arohi Jain, Founder of BreezeBubble

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BreezeBubble, a woman owned startup developing smart breathable masks, launched it’s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Thursday morning, on October 16th. Within 48 hours the company blew past it’s funding goal of $10,000.

The BreezeBubble mask is a breathable and lightweight solution that provides high comfort and safety. It’s innovative smooth-edge design flexes around the user's face and creates an anti glasses-fogging effect. Most other masks have a tradeoff. The comfortable masks like the cloth mask or disposable mask provide only about 40-60% protection. Whereas the high protection N95 masks are restrictive, uncomfortable and difficult to breathe through. BreezeBubble provides the best of both worlds as it’s washable, reusable, comfortable and designed for superior protection. As we strive for the safety and well-being of our loved ones, these masks make incredible gifts for family and friends.

The founder Arohi Jain, along with her friends at University of Michigan started developing this mask in 2019 to combat the problem of pollution for people living in polluted air environments. Since then the startup has received great support from their early consumers as well as the incubator Ann Arbor SPARK and the Michigan community of entrepreneurs. BreezeBubble has showcased it’s product at several events such as the Ann Arbor 360 Tech Trek event, Tie Dallas entrepreneurs competition, and is nominated for the People’s Choice Awards at the Future Founders U.Pitch event.

The company is now in the process of ramping up production to service the increasing demand of superior facemasks to help people come out of this crisis safely. The global pandemic has forced all of us to reevaluate what a safe world looks like. As the number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States continues to rise, there is still an urgent need for N95 masks for health care workers, front line workers and others. Arohi says that “Breezebubble’s mission is to ensure quality breathing to everyone to empower a healthy lifestyle. The mask can be scaled quickly to provide a comfortable and safe solution to both health-care workers and the general public during this pandemic. We will continue to iterate and make this mask lighter, more comfortable and high tech and through the support of our backers will reach millions of people across the globe who will benefit from this solution”