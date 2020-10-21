State Adds Diagnostic Laboratory Services to List of Trusted Testing Partners for Inter-County Travel

HONOLULU – The State of Hawai‘i has added Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS) to the list of eight other trusted testing partners for inter-county travel. Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner. The test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure, and the traveler must receive a negative result to bypass the quarantine requirement.

Beginning today, inter-county travelers to Hawaiʻi County who follow these protocols will have two options to opt out of the 14-day mandatory quarantine. They can either take the test no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure, or they can elect to get a post-arrival test from a trusted partner. This would require the traveler to remain in quarantine until the negative test is reported and verified.

Please see details posted at: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2633/720.

Travelers must register and upload their test results to their Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Those who do not choose to take a pre-travel test or who do not arrive with a negative test result from a trusted testing or travel partner will be subject to the existing 14-day quarantine. Travelers may seek an exemption from the county they are traveling to.

The nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel are:

Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii – All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi. Appointment required. More information at clinicallabs.com.

– All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi. Appointment required. More information at clinicallabs.com. CVS Health (Longs) – Appointments may be scheduled up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration required. More information at cvs.com/selfpaytesting.

– Appointments may be scheduled up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration required. More information at cvs.com/selfpaytesting. Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) – All COVID-19 testing at DLS currently requires a lab order and collection by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. More information at dlslab.com/covid-collection/.

– All COVID-19 testing at DLS currently requires a lab order and collection by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. More information at dlslab.com/covid-collection/. Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – Testing available at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O‘ahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments required at Kapi‘olani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid. No appointment necessary at Wilcox. More information at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing.

– Testing available at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O‘ahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments required at Kapi‘olani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid. No appointment necessary at Wilcox. More information at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing. Kaiser Permanente (for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaiʻi may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. More information at kp.org/travel.

– Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaiʻi may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. More information at kp.org/travel. Minit Medical – Three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. Appointment required. More information at 808-667-6161 and Minitmed.com.

– Three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. Appointment required. More information at 808-667-6161 and Minitmed.com. Urgent Care Hawaii – Tests available with online registration at ucarehi.com. Results emailed within 24 hours. Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. More information at 808-797-7980.

– Tests available with online registration at ucarehi.com. Results emailed within 24 hours. Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. More information at 808-797-7980. Vault Health – At-home FDA-authorized saliva tests with real-time audio-visual supervision. Tests available for ages five and older. Tests results mailed in 72 hours or less. More information at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii.

– At-home FDA-authorized saliva tests with real-time audio-visual supervision. Tests available for ages five and older. Tests results mailed in 72 hours or less. More information at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii. Walgreens – Testing available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors, and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointment required. Request the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel or Rapid Point of Care (POC) test, which are both approved by the State of Hawaiʻi. More information at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Additional transpacific and inter-county trusted testing partners will not be added for a period of time. This will give the new Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program a stable platform to operate and time for the state to monitor performance and adjust the system, as needed.

In the future – trusted testing and travel partners added to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program will be uploaded to www.hawaiicovid19.com. The website also includes more information on inter-county pre-travel testing and the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program.

