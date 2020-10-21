Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Digital Equity Report Now Available in the ADVISER Validation Collection | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s

The Digital Equity report is now available in ADVISER Validation collection in the NDE Portal under the Verification Reports>Students for districts that have submitted data.  The report is located under the General and Miscellaneous section.

