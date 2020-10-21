Digital Equity Report Now Available in the ADVISER Validation Collection | Nebraska Department of Education

The Digital Equity report is now available in ADVISER Validation collection in the NDE Portal under the Verification Reports>Students for districts that have submitted data. The report is located under the General and Miscellaneous section.
