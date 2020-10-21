UPDATE Homicide: 700 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch identified the suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:52 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old De’mari Twyman, of Oxon Hill, MD.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect sought in the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast homicide as 22 year-old D’Andre Mickle, of Northwest, DC. Mickle was the decedent in an incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at approximately 11:11 am at a residence in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast. Detectives determined that the decedent had forcibly entered the residence and was confronted by another armed individual. An altercation ensued and the decedent was shot. The incident was classified as a justifiable homicide.