Four Asheville Area Individuals Honored with Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Dr. Carly Brown, Mike Reardon, Chief Rich Sneed, and Amy Upham have received the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

Dr. Carly Brown

“When health care providers around the nation began to understand the dangers of the coronavirus and the severe lack of personal protective equipment, Dr. Carly Brown took swift action,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Bringing together businesses and people with sewing skills, she created Masks of Love, an organization to make and distribute masks. Dr. Brown illustrates the hope we’ve all seen as this pandemic continues – even amid fear and tragedy, there are public-spirited people taking action to help.”

Masks of Love has made over 6,000 masks for people in western North Carolina. It uses a buy one, give one model; for every mask someone buys, one is donated to an essential worker or person in need.

Mike Reardon

“The Carolina Climbing Conservation Corps, or C4, is exactly the kind of project the Dogwood Awards were created to highlight,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Mike Reardon noticed that at the same time many people were out of work due to the pandemic, climbing trails needed work to be safe and enjoyable. C4 has put people to work fighting erosion, clearing debris, and making North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee more enjoyable for climbers.”

Based on the depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, the Carolina Climbing Conservation Corps has put 8 people to work building climbing infrastructure.

Chief Richard Sneed

“Chief Sneed has dedicated his life to service,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He is a strong advocate for young people, strengthened communities, and cultural preservation.”

Richard G. Sneed is the 28th Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Amy Upham

“Amy Upham is on the front lines of responding to the opioid epidemic in Buncombe County,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She is committed to collaboration and innovation and her work will go a long way in helping us fight back against the scourge of addiction.”

Amy Upham is the Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator.

A full list of the 2020 Dogwood Award recipients is below:

Randy Abbott, volunteer coordinator, SAFE Project, Greensboro

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough

Dr. Carly Brown, Masks of Love, Asheville

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington

District Attorney Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Durham

Christian Dueñas, DACA recipient and advocate, Durham

Bishop Todd Fulton, Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, Kernersville

Peter Gilbert, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Durham

Peter Gwaltney, North Carolina Bankers Association, Wake Forest

Hayley Harris and Lara Purnell, Layers of Dignity, Raleigh

Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department, Greenville

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte

Beth Messersmith, MomsRising, Durham

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Association, Asheville

Sec. Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Raleigh

Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro

Rep. Carson Smith, District 16, Hampstead

Jessie Smith, UNC School of Government, Chapel Hill

Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee

Sheriff Keith Stone, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville

Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Charlotte

Frank Timberlake, Rich Square Market, Rich Square

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Vidant Health, Greenville

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latinx community advocate, Concord

Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Durham

Amy Upham, Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator, Asheville

