Two Wilmington Area Individuals Honored with Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that District Attorney Ben David and Rep. Carson Smith have been awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

District Attorney Ben David

“Ben David has been a strong partner in my work to confront the opioid epidemic, test sexual assault kits, and promote racial equity in criminal justice,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His emphasis on work to protect victims of domestic violence and to serve families of crime victims underscore the common thread of all his work: helping keep families safe.”

District Attorney Ben David has served as district attorney in New Hanover and Pender counties since 2004.

Rep. Carson Smith

“The untested sexual assault kits in local law enforcement custody around the state is one of the greatest threats to public safety in North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Rep. Carson Smith was a strong proponent of the Survivor Act, legislation that funded testing these kits. I am proud to work alongside him to bring justice to victims of sexual assault and make North Carolina safer.”

Rep. Carson Smith represents District 16 in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

A full list of the 2020 Dogwood Award recipients is below:

Randy Abbott, volunteer coordinator, SAFE Project, Greensboro

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough

Dr. Carly Brown, Masks of Love, Asheville

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington

District Attorney Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Durham

Christian Dueñas, DACA recipient and advocate, Durham

Bishop Todd Fulton, Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, Kernersville

Peter Gilbert, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Durham

Peter Gwaltney, North Carolina Bankers Association, Wake Forest

Hayley Harris and Lara Purnell, Layers of Dignity, Raleigh

Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department, Greenville

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte

Beth Messersmith, MomsRising, Durham

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Association, Asheville

Sec. Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Raleigh

Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro

Rep. Carson Smith, District 16, Hampstead

Jessie Smith, UNC School of Government, Chapel Hill

Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee

Sheriff Keith Stone, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville

Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Charlotte

Frank Timberlake, Rich Square Market, Rich Square

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Vidant Health, Greenville

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latinx community advocate, Concord

Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Durham

Amy Upham, Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator, Asheville

