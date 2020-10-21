Three Triad Area Individuals Honored with Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Randy Abbott, Sheriff Danny Rogers, and Bishop Todd Fulton were awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

Randy Abbott

“Opioid addiction is a scourge that has torn families apart all across our state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “As my office has worked to fight this crisis, Randy has been an invaluable ally. He has bravely transformed the tragedy of losing his daughter, Vanessa, into dedicated advocacy for others.”

Randy Abbott is the national volunteer coordinator for the SAFE Project, a national organization devoted to fighting opioid addiction.

Sheriff Danny Rogers

“Sheriff Danny Rogers is an outspoken proponent of excellence and transparency in law enforcement,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has highlighted the importance of recruiting the best and brightest public-spirited people to become peace officers. I am proud to work alongside Sheriff Rogers to make our criminal justice system reflective of the communities we serve.”

Sheriff Danny Rogers’ office is focused on equitable employment practices to meet the needs of a diverse community.

Bishop Todd Fulton

“Day in and day out, Bishop Fulton is on the front lines of serving his neighbors,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Whether it’s working to feed those in need or to promote racial equity in criminal justice, Bishop Fulton is dedicated to strengthening his community.”

Bishop Todd Fulton is the senior pastor and founder of the Mt. Moriah Outreach Center.

A full list of the 2020 Dogwood Award recipients is below:

Randy Abbott, volunteer coordinator, SAFE Project, Greensboro

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough

Dr. Carly Brown, Masks of Love, Asheville

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington

District Attorney Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Durham

Christian Dueñas, DACA recipient and advocate, Durham

Bishop Todd Fulton, Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, Kernersville

Peter Gilbert, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Durham

Peter Gwaltney, North Carolina Bankers Association, Wake Forest

Hayley Harris and Lara Purnell, Layers of Dignity, Raleigh

Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department, Greenville

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte

Beth Messersmith, MomsRising, Durham

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Association, Asheville

Sec. Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Raleigh

Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro

Rep. Carson Smith, District 16, Hampstead

Jessie Smith, UNC School of Government, Chapel Hill

Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee

Sheriff Keith Stone, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville

Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Charlotte

Frank Timberlake, Rich Square Market, Rich Square

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Vidant Health, Greenville

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latinx community advocate, Concord

Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Durham

Amy Upham, Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator, Asheville

