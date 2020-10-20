L.A. Superior Court Establishes Judicial Mentor Program

The program is the first of its kind in Los Angeles County and will work with all sectors of the legal community, including bar associations, public interest organizations, government attorneys, private law firms and solo practitioners to develop wide-ranging outreach, officials said.
