Cowboy Draw continues BOGO tradition with UW Football

October 20, 2020

WyoLotto officials announced today that they will bring back the Cowboy Draw® BOGO for the University of Wyoming football season, which is starting this week.

“In such a non-traditional year, we still believe it is important to continue our traditions, like offering free Cowboy Draw tickets if the Pokes win!” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

This will be the third year for WyoLotto to offer players “buy-one-get-one-free” Cowboy Draw tickets if the Cowboys win. The big difference this year, is the offer will now be for all games—not just home games as it was in previous years.

“That’s right, we want to celebrate all eight games this year! With a shorter season and less games, we want to support the Pokes even more this year!” added Clontz.

The details for the promotion include:

If the Pokes win, Cowboy Draw tickets will be buy one get one free that Sunday after the game

The free tickets will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no limit on free tickets (however, there is always a $125 transaction limit)

Tickets must be purchased for the following Monday drawing

Tickets are available at any WyoLotto retailer

Check the UW Football schedule and watch the Pokes win for your chance to get some extra tickets

Please see the terms and conditions for more details.