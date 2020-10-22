Gold Dealers Seeing New Buyers While Some Earlier Buyers Are Now Selling

Higher gold prices have attracted both retail buyers and sellers, according to the Accredited Precious Metals Dealer program of the Professional Numismatists Guild. Accredited Precious Metals Dealer members must follow a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of precious metals.

New customers want to own precious metals while others are selling due to personal economic conditions or to take advantage of higher bullion values.

No one has an accurate crystal ball to precisely know the future, but dealers we’ve recently heard from say many of their customers are optimistic that gold and silver prices will continue going up.” — Richard Weaver