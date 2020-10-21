Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Blogs for AgeWell on Cyber-security & EPI Work to date

Today, AgeWell (the Area Agency on Aging for Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties) published a guest blog on cyber-security by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. The blog provides tips on how to avoid being scammed through the telephone. To read the blog, click here.

Earlier this year, AgeWell published another guest blog by the Attorney General. That blog was about the Attorney General’s Elder Protection Initiative. To read that blog, click here.

Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) provide case management support to older Vermonters. As part of that, they help older Vermonters (age 60+) access needed services and government benefits. To reach an Area Agency on Aging, call the AAA’s Helpline at 1-800-642-5119.

