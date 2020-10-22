Eric Niesen Joins SportsTrace as a Key Advisor
SportsTrace is pleased to announce that Eric Niesen will be joining as an advisor, assisting in product and business development.CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 20, 2020 – SportsTrace is pleased to announce that Eric Niesen will be joining as an advisor, assisting in product and business development.
After a ten-year professional career including minor league affiliates for the Mets, Mariners, and Red Sox, Eric joined his alma matter, Wake Forest, as an assistant pitching coach in 2017. In the following season, Eric accepted an offer to become the pitching coach at Georgetown University. During his three seasons at Georgetown, the team lowered its ERA by nearly two runs, qualified for the BIG EAST Championship (Georgetown’s 1st time since 1986), and saw four pitchers selected in a single MLB draft (a program record).
On his new role with SportsTrace, Eric said, "After talking baseball, analytics, and the future of the game with Max, Alex, and Paul, I quickly realized that SportsTrace was the next revolution in the technological/data movement of baseball. Their unbelievable skills and background in data science, software, and technology along with their passion for finding the ROOT CAUSES of outcomes aligned perfectly with my expertise and vision in baseball, baseball analytics, and player development.
SportsTrace is the next step in the data and technological revolution of baseball and I look forward to advising them through that process. It is not about face value analytics for us, but WHAT causes it. SportsTrace understands this and I can’t wait to help serve in this role as they reshape baseball and development in a real, practical way and become a new leader in sports analytics."
CEO Max Montrey offered his thoughts, “Eric is a special talent and his results at Georgetown speak for themselves. I truly enjoy how Eric views the game of baseball. His ability to synthesize data from a number of sources and transform it into a clear teaching plan for high-level pitchers is an incredible asset for our team as we look to provide more powerful analytic and training tools to athletes. Moreover, we are confident that Eric’s commitment to learning and staying on the cutting edge of his field will fuel our growth as an organization.”
SportsTrace is a SAAS company whose mission is to empower athletes and coaches on any budget to achieve more. Our proprietary AI models automatically analyze video in 3D from a single camera, providing athletes with kinematic data and actionable recommendations to optimize performance while avoiding injury.
