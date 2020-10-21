Senator Lindsey M. Williams and DCED Secretary Davin Visit Mccahill Park In Fox Chapel

Pittsburgh, Pa. − October 21, 2020 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams joined Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis M. Davin, Fox Chapel Park Commission Chair Wes Posvar, project architect and Parks Commission Member Jim Pashek, and Fox Chapel Borough Manager Gary Koehler on a tour of McCahill Park in Fox Chapel Borough last week.

The revitalized McCahill Park is the home of “Annie’s Field of Dreams,” which honors the memory of Annabel “Annie” Whittingham, a five-year-old girl who passed in August 2019. Annie and her sister loved spending time at McCahill Park and their parents, Abbie and Steve have worked closely with Fox Chapel Borough through the “Forever Five Fund” to provide needed updates to the park that include many of Annie’s favorite things. Phase I of Annie’s Field of Dreams was recently completed and includes a wooden playground with zip line, swings and slides, a saucer swing, and a lending library with circular reading bench. These upgrades have already been extremely popular with local children and their families, keeping Annie’s memory alive.

Phase II of Annie’s Field of Dreams at McCahill Park includes adding a bike path geared for younger children around the baseball and softball fields, upgrading existing multiuse courts to include pickleball, and installing Lilliput-style playhouses. Fox Chapel will be seeking grant funding through DCED for completion of this project; Senator Williams is hopeful that Secretary Davin’s visit will encourage allocation of state funding to the Park.

“I want to thank Secretary Davin for taking the time to tour this wonderful space,” said Senator Williams. “Annie’s Field of Dreams at McCahill Park isn’t just a beautiful outdoor space where children can run, play, read, and daydream. It’s also a wonderful tribute to the life and memory of Annie Whittingham. I look forward to working with Fox Chapel, DCED, and the Forever Five Fund to ensure completion of this entire project.”

Additional information about the Forever Five Fund can be found at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/anniewhittingham.