Holabird's five-day 'Spooktacular' auction, Oct. 29-Nov. 2, will feature over 3,600 lots in many collecting categories

Original artwork for what is widely regarded as the very first psychedelic rock poster – created in 1965 for the grand opening of the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City, Nev. (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Turquoise cluster bracelet by the well-known Navajo silversmith Ella Peter, boasting beautiful dark blue turquoise stones, flanked on both sides by nice silver work, signed (est. $550-$650).

Rare, early stock certificate for Gould & Curry (Virginia City, Nev.), one of the key producers on the Comstock, datelined San Francisco Jan. 13, 1865, one of 12 known (est. $800-$1,200).

Set of four 1800s bourbon and whiskey bottles, including a rare J. Moore Brown Old Bourbon, a Roanoke Rye brown, a blob top brown and a clear Old Quaker Club Whiskey (est. $350-$1,000).