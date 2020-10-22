Dr. David Samadi’s new book provides practical and priceless advice on improving men’s health
Dr. David Samadi’s new book provides practical and priceless advice on improving men’s health”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, men’s health has been a topic of concern for New York City urologist and prostate cancer surgeon, Dr. David Samadi. His vast knowledge and specialty of taking care of men for more than twenty years, along with frequent media appearances, has made him a sought after expert on this topic. However, he’s seen and known for a long time, the gap existing of helping men to need and to want to improve their overall health.
Now, he has written his first book, The Ultimate Manual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, which addresses why we need to think differently about how we take care of men. Dr. Samadi knows that when men are more proactive about their health, they always get a better return on the investment in their health. It is this mantra Dr. Samadi emphasizes throughout his book and why he wrote The Ultimate Manual. He wants men to pay attention to their total body by understanding how to get and stay healthy, from head to toe. Men who become the expert of their body by taking good care of themselves will feel better, look better, and greatly improve their sexual health too.
The Ultimate Manual helps men (and women) understand why men are often stubborn about seeing a doctor. Neglecting good health practices however, is not a good solution for preventing chronic diseases with serious complications. That’s why reading this book helps men and their partners to discover that achieving their best health is within their reach. Here’s a brief overview of what readers can expect:
• How healthcare for men and women differ and what the top health risks and diseases men face.
• How to be successful at convincing men to routinely see their doctor
• An in-depth look at specific urinary issues affecting men – prostate, penis, testicular, bladder, and kidney issues.
• Ways to improve men’s sexual functioning for a more satisfying love life.
• Practical tips and advice on lifestyle habits such as healthy diet, exercise, reducing stress, better sleep, and refraining from illicit substances.
As Ridwan Shabsigh, MD, FACS and Editor-in-chief of Journal of Men’s Health stated it best, “The hallmark of men’s health is that the life expectancy of men is shorter than women. Addressing the unmet need to improve men’s health, Dr. Samadi’s book combines science with simplicity, evidence with practicality, and details with common sense. It is a must-read for men of all ages. This fantastic book presents a comprehensive approach, not only explaining what to do when sick but how to improve and maintain health when healthy.”
About the Author
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
