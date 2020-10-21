Author releases "The Biden Plan" book on the Eve of the Final Debate - will it matter to Voters?
Dr Richard Noggin's book is the quickest read on Biden's "Plan" you'll find, and for good reason. Is this 2020's next surprise bestseller?ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why can't the Candidates answer direct questions, posed during the last debate?
The reviews are in for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election, and there seems to be a consensus: It was a complete, unmitigated disaster.
But the next debate should be much better, says Dr. Richard Noggin. "With the new mute feature, there's very little chance that the debate could devolve into a childish, schoolyard tit-for-tat like the last debate.
And for good reason. Joe Biden literally has nothing to of any practical value to say, that is relevant to the Economy, Civil unrest, COVID19, Heath Care, Taxes, or really any accomplishments to reference over his past 47 years in office"
He continues , "Normally, I'd spend months researching a political candidate, but Joe Biden was the easiest one yet. I simply did a few days worth of research, found nothing of substance, so decided to keep the book super-simple and concise"
And he's not kidding, the book is literally a table of contents, and then roughly 128 pages of blank paper.
"I figured since there was nothing of substance to write, why not let the Voters write in their own version of "The Biden Plan", and then they can fill it in and perhaps send it in to the Biden campaign to come up with a strategy"
"Think of it as Crowdfunding for your electoral platform - just find out what your base wants, then deliver it to them"
Dr Noggin adds " While some people have called the book Pro-Trump, I kinda disagree. Trump plays well to his base, and his Populist style won him the Election in 2016. Biden can find out what his base wants, and simply deliver it"
"The book is meant to both be serious, and a satire/parody book at the same time, says Dr. Noggin"
It's funny when you first open the cover and realize it's a (almost) totally blank book, so ha ha, it's funny. But the deeper issues remain - are the real issues being ignored, glossed over, and really, have the Voters already made up their minds?"
The book is intended to be thought provoking, and Dr. Richard has one piece of advice if you buy the book : "If you leave it out in plain view at your home or office, be prepared if a relative or friend stops by - when they open it up, the real fun begins. It's a great conversation starter, and I'm sure if the early sales figures are any indication, this book is going to be one Wild Ride for pro-Trump and pro-Biden voters alike"
"The Biden Plan" is available on Amazon, ISBN 13 : 979-8695025347
