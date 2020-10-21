Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody’s Statement on the Department of Justice’s Plea and Settlement Agreement with Purdue Pharma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Justice’s plea and settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma:

“I want to thank Attorney General Barr and the U.S. Department of Justice for ensuring that funds recovered from Purdue Pharma will flow to the states to address the devastation and loss caused by the opioid epidemic. Today’s agreements cannot bring back those who have tragically lost their lives due to the actions of Purdue Pharma, but it will help Florida’s efforts to make available critical resources to those struggling with addiction.”

