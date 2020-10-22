Domain 6 to Showcase Return to the Workplace Suite at Realcomm 2020

Join Domain 6 at Realcomm 2020

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domain 6 is proud to announce its participation at Realcomm 2020, an event that will gather some of the brightest and most innovative leaders in Commercial and Corporate Real Estate. Realcomm will feature both onsite and virtual experiences and content for those looking for ways to overcome industry challenges in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. The event will be held from October 26-29 at the Marriott Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Domain 6 is looking forward to presenting a suite of solutions tailored to mitigate the effects of the health crisis in Real Estate, Commercial, Residential and Corporate.

Domain 6 will be showcasing some of the new Microsoft Technologies that will not only help organizations overcome the current situation but also focus on cloud transformations needed: use of Augmented Reality or AR to support social distancing, leveraging citizen developers to enable fast application development and using Microsoft Power BI to support your business intelligence needs.

Here’s an overview of the solutions we’ll be showcasing during Realcomm 2020.

The Return to the Workplace Suite

Domain 6 understands the importance of utilizing technology and innovation to overcome the growing pains of the current health crisis as quickly as possible. By leveraging the versatility of Microsoft’s Power Platform, our team was able to create a suite of products designed to increase user safety and comply with the latest COVID-19 regulations.

Our Resident Hub app improves tenants' experience in your building, allows for maintenance staff check-in and check-out to keep vitals information and maintain a safe environment in your building. Offer contactless amenities booking and ensure proper janitorial logging to keep your amenities clean at all times.

The Community Hub app allows for better resident’s care in senior living communities, seamlessly connecting your residents and their loved ones. With the help of contact tracing, you can identify people who your patients have been in contact with, in case they get a COVID-19. Predict any abnormal health trends with Power BI and AI predictive models.

Domain 6 also offers the Construction Hub app, a solution that helps increase safety at construction sites while complying with the newest COVID-19 requirements.

Solving the Problem of Social Distancing in Real Estate

Current circumstances are having a detrimental effect on the success of every industry dependent on face-to-face communication with customers. Real Estate brokerage organizations are no exception and they are now dealing with more pressure than ever before. To overcome the restrictions created by social distancing rules, Domain 6 has created UNREAAL, an app that empowers agents to organize customized self-guided tours for any potential customers. After scheduling a tour on any device, interested customers will be able to follow in-app instructions on-site to learn more about the property they are visiting. Every self-guided tour is unique, as preparations are made thanks to the customer feedback and preferences received via the app before the visit. UNREAAL is a way of rethinking the ideal customer experience during an extremely challenging time.

By presenting the Return to Workplace suite and UNREAAL, Domain 6 hopes to highlight how technology can be used to combat the negative effects caused by the COVID-19 crisis. For more information on how we’ve retooled and evolved as a response to the ongoing contagion, feel free to browse our website or contact us at sales@domain6inc.com. We are looking forward to connecting with you and discovering the latest breakthroughs in the Real Estate industry!

About Domain 6 Inc.

Domain 6 is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, with 20+ years of real estate industry experience, talented professionals, and innovative technology, delivering CRM and ERP solutions to property managers, owners, real estate brokerages and senior living communities.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.