Solitaire Bliss Adds Equality Cards to Promote Gender Equality
Solitaire Bliss, a free solitaire gaming website is now offering Equality cards which represent gender equality for all gaming features on the site
We decided we wanted to allow our games to represent a more equal world, so we started working on more options for players who believe in gender equality, like myself.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solitaire Bliss, a free solitaire gaming website with half-a-million unique monthly players, is now offering a new addition of Equality Cards to its site. The Equality Cards, which represent gender equality, are being made available for all gaming features on the site.
— Renee Weisberg, Marketing Manager of Mongoose Net Ltd.
Essentially, there will be three game modes: King first, the classic game where the King is the highest-ranking card; Queen first, a new option where the Queen replaces the King as the highest-ranking card; and finally the Equality option, in which for the first time ever, the King, Queen and Jack are replaced with the numbers 11, 12 and 13 – and the new 12 and 13 cards will feature images of both the King and Queen. New decks will also be introduced incorporating the theme of gender equality.
“When I joined the team and spent time playing our games, I began wondering, why is the King worth more? Why after all of this time has nothing changed?” remarked Renee Weisberg, Marketing Manager of Mongoose Net Ltd., who joined the company in August 2020. “It's a small detail that is taken for granted, but the more we thought about it, the more we realized how important it is. We decided we wanted to allow our games to represent a more equal world, so we started working on more options for players who believe in gender equality, like myself. That's how we came up with the idea of a deck where the Queen is the highest and most important card, as well as one that totally excludes the 'K,' 'Q', and 'J' signs.”
Solitaire Bliss offers Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Freecell, and thirty-six other games. It also presents many special features, such as solvable-only game mode, statistics, multiple and unique card sets and backgrounds, and many customization options. It is available in ten languages.
About Mongoose Net Ltd.
Mongoose Net Ltd. develops and operates web-based gaming portals that offer quality family-friendly content. SolitaireBliss serves a loyal audience of more than half a million unique visitors per month in a number of languages. To learn more about Solitaire Bliss and Mongoose Net, please visit https://solitairebliss.com and https://mongoose.net.
