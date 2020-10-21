Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TWRA Announces Availability of Riparian Tree Planting Grants for Fiscal Year 2021

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with riparian tree planting projects.

All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is December through March.

Five grants, at $500 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2021. In order to meet this deadline, TWRA will accept proposals through Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization.  The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA offices below:

Region I

Allen Pyburn

200 Lowell Thomas Drive

Jackson, TN  38301

(731) 423-6541

Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov

Region 2 

Mike Murdock

5102 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN  37211

(615) 781-6581

Email: Mike.Murdock@tn.gov

 

Region 3

Bobby Brown

464 Industrial Boulevard

Crossville, TN  38555

(931) 484-9571

Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov

Region 4

Rob Lindbom

3030 Wildlife Way

Morristown, TN  37814

(423) 587-7037

Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

