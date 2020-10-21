Sen. Brewster Announces $40 Million in State Funds for Local Water Projects

McKeesport – October 21, 2020 – State Senator Jim Brewster today announced over $40 million in state low-interest loan funds for two key local water projects.

“These state PENNVEST dollars will help these communities expedite the completion of these important projects,” Brewster said. “I will continue to seek state support for local public projects.”

According to Brewster, the projects include:

Elizabeth Township will receive a $17.299 million loan to install a new pump station and conveyance system, including a new force main to convey sewage to an existing multi-municipal treatment center in McKeesport. Brewster said the project will addresses a 2016 Department of Environmental Protection consent order that will also reduce wet weather overflows into a nearby water source.

Clairton Municipal Authority received a $23 million loan to install four membrane bioreactor basins, two effluent storage tanks, clarifiers and contact tanks. The project will address the system’s long-term control plan, reducing Combined Sewer Overflow bypasses, and reduce wet weather overflows into streams.

The projects were approved by the PENNVEST board today. The funding for these projects comes from a combination of funds including: Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

Established in 1988, PENNVEST helps fund water and sewer projects statewide.

