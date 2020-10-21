Goodwin Biotechnology CEO Karl Pinto on Delivering Integrated Manufacturing Solutions for Complex Biopharmaceuticals

Karl Pinto, CEO, Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc.

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Goodwin Biotechnology CEO Karl Pinto on being a Single Source Solutions Manufacturer and their Response during COVID

Very few other companies do both drug substance and drug product manufacturing within the same site.” — Karl Pinto

PLANTATION, FL, US, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/goodwinbiotechnology20.html) with Karl Pinto, CEO of Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc., a Biological Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) headquartered in Plantation, FL. “The biopharmaceutical industry is making great strides towards responding, not only to the pandemic that we have recently seen, but to improving itself for the longer-term benefit of human kind. Goodwin Biotechnology is fortunate to be at the cutting edge of that as a company, because we get to work with products that are very nascent in their life cycle, the development stage. Being able to do our job better and faster and more efficiently promises to have a very positive impact towards healthcare into the future.” Asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse what Goodwin Biotechnology has done for continued growth during the Covid pandemic Mr. Pinto said, “Even in the midst of Covid-19, the challenges related to employee safety, operational continuity and other business uncertainties, we have shown a steady increase in our revenue in the first three quarters of this year. We have added to our employee base compared to a year ago. We have made quite a number of changes and upgrades to our facility. That still continues with the inclusion of a new Fill/Finish suite and fully automated machine. We are in the process of expanding our capacity. We are deploying more strategic, fundamental, longer term-oriented investments in a big way, objectively speaking.”

Asked if they are ready to prioritize any project aimed at addressing the Corona virus pandemic Mr. Pinto told us, “That is a very good question. I think that everyone, the world frankly, in the last five or six months, has become far more knowledgeable about our space, the biopharmaceutical industry. That’s because this pandemic has led to far more recognition and concern relating to the progress and issues around therapeutics and vaccines than there ever was before. This also puts our industry under a sort of a spotlight, because we are the ones who are contributing towards and have a very real responsibility around these very important solutions. It is often said that things will return back to normal only after we get a vaccine and/or a therapeutic against Covid-19!”

Mr. Pinto continued, “How Goodwin has managed to navigate and evolve during this time is very interesting. We announced a few months ago that we are keeping certain capacity ready to deploy for Covid-19 related products. This includes resources, staffing and investment. The result of this is that we have taken on a few new projects which are specifically focused on COVID-19 solutions, particularly therapeutics for COVID-19. This is a combination of new products as well as existing products which are being repurposed against Covid-19. Additionally, we are also talking to multiple new clients who have promising solutions for COVID-19.”

In the interview Mr. Pinto explained the value of being a Single Source Solution™, "There are many companies that do drug substance, which is that they actually manufacture what is called a bulk drug. In our case, we do that in our bioreactors, because these are very complex biotech drugs. When patients are administered these drugs; they are delivered in the form of vials, and administered as injections usually. Therefore, finishing the product into those vials and into those injectables is something that is called drug product manufacturing. We have traditionally done this at our site for many years. Very few other companies do both drug substance and drug product manufacturing within the same site. There are companies much larger than ours that have the capability to do both of these, but they are typically on different sites at different facilities, sometimes in different countries. Thus, it becomes far more complex, expensive and sometimes risky to move the drug substance, which is typically in big barrels or bags, through the whole logistics system. Not to mention the complexity for clients to manage multiple supplier relationships.”



