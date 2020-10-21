Job Announcement - Contract Defense Attorney

The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is looking for an indigent defense contract attorney in the Northwest Judicial District. Please contact Travis Finck or Todd Ewell for more details 701-845-8632.
There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,041 in the last 365 days.
The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is looking for an indigent defense contract attorney in the Northwest Judicial District. Please contact Travis Finck or Todd Ewell for more details 701-845-8632.