Sherry Haley Appointed to Fill Fifth Judicial District Vacancy

Posted: Friday, October 2, 2020

Governor Tim Walz today announced the appointment of Sherry Haley as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District. Ms. Haley’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Gordon Moore to the Minnesota Supreme Court. This seat will be chambered in Nobles County.

The Fifth Judicial District consists of 15 counties in southwest Minnesota: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, and Watonwan.

About Sherry Haley Ms. Haley is the Jackson County Attorney. In this role, she represents Jackson County in criminal, juvenile, child protection, and civil court matters. Ms. Haley also advises the County Board and county departments. She previously served as an Assistant Jackson County Attorney, and clerked for the Dakota County Attorney’s Office and the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office. Her community involvement includes volunteering for the Minnesota State Bar Association Wills for Heroes program.

Ms. Haley received her B.A., magna cum laude, from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.