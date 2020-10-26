William Jessup University Partners with NASM to Prepare Future Fitness Professionals
Jessup’s kinesiology program teams with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to provide leading fitness training and certification.
Our goal is to create a fitness training experience like no other.”ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Jessup University is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Through this partnership, Jessup students have the opportunity to obtain a certification in personal training that’s aligned with one of Jessup’s kinesiology courses, Exercise Leadership and Personal Training. This course and certification integrate Jessup’s cutting-edge curriculum with NASM’s state-of-the-art training methodology, preparing future fitness professionals for careers in the exercise, sports, and health industries.
— Parker Daniells, Lead Faculty of Kinesiology
“Our mission is to improve global fitness and wellness by empowering students with the knowledge and tools to transform lives,” said Laurie McCartney, president of NASM. “Through this exciting collaboration with William Jessup University’s kinesiology program, we’re making our highly sought-after programs much more accessible, and we’re creating a long-term career path for health and fitness professionals looking to advance their education.”
Students who complete the personal training certification program can conduct accurate fitness assessments, recruit and retain clients, develop evidence-based exercise programs, teach and demonstrate proper techniques, and challenge clients to improve their overall fitness and quality of life.
“Our goal is to create a fitness training experience like no other,” said Parker Daniells, Lead Faculty of Kinesiology. “That’s why we aligned ourselves with NASM. They’re the industry leaders, setting the bar around the world for fitness certification. We knew they would best prepare our students for successful careers as fitness professionals.”
This certification is also open to Jessup students who are part of other university programs or departments. Any Jessup student seeking to obtain a personal training certificate has the opportunity to take the course and sit for the exam pending they have the prerequisites for the course. They can receive this certification in addition to their chosen undergraduate degree.
For more information about the personal training certificate or Jessup’s kinesiology program, contact Parker Daniells (pdaniells@jessup.edu).
About Jessup's Kinesiology Program
Jessup’s kinesiology program offers students the opportunity to explore and engage in critical topics within the kinesiology field, prepares them for flexible and financially rewarding careers, and brings a Christ-centered perspective to the fitness, exercise, sports, and health industries. The program provides educational opportunities and a variety of practical experiences that help prepare students for a professional career and/or advanced study. Instruction is designed to promote retention, community building, and cooperative learning. Graduates pursue a wide variety of careers in the exercise, fitness, and health industries.
About NASM
The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is part of Ascend Learning, a leading provider of technology-based educational, curriculum, and assessment solutions for healthcare and other vocational industries. Since 1987, NASM, currently based in Chandler, Ariz., has been a global leader in providing evidence-based certifications and advanced specializations for fitness professionals. Academic institutions nationwide incorporate NASM’s leading fitness content into their curriculum as part of Certified Personal Trainer courses, and bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The vision of NASM is to empower fitness and wellness professionals, supporting them in their goal of motivating clients to lead healthier lives.
Parker Daniells
William Jessup University
+1 916-577-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn