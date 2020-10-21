Region 3 Hunter check stations, CWD sampling stations ready for general season

CWD - Region 3

Wed Oct 21 09:48:59 MDT 2020

BOZEMAN – Big game hunter check stations will be in operation across Montana beginning this weekend and continue through the general rifle season with a few changes in protocol related to COVID -19 safety.

General big game season runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 29. At check stations public safety as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 will be important. FWP staff will be working to reduce crowding at the stations this season and for hunters the check station process will be streamlined as much as possible.

However, each check station may handle this process a bit differently, depending on staff, check station logistics and traffic flow. Please follow all directions and signs from FWP staff as they work diligently to check game, answer questions and get you on your way. If social distancing is difficult, please be ready to wear a mask.

Additionally, in the northwest, eastern and southwest parts of Montana, FWP will be operating CWD sampling stations where staff priority will be collecting samples rather than the traditional check station process. Again, please follow site-specific directions and signs from FWP staff. These CWD sampling locations are as follows:

• Ennis Lions Club Park o Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to dusk o Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. • Dillon – 730 N. Montana St. o Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to dusk o Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

FWP is also ready to help hunters sample their deer, elk or moose for CWD at our offices:

• Region 3 Headquarters – 1400 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman o Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Helena Area Resource Office – 930 Custer Ave. W. o Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Butte Area Resource Office – 1820 Meadowlark Lane o Monday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. o Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on CWD, please look online at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.