Tour+Med Encourages Travellers to Keep Up with the Evolution of the Pandemic Situation at Their Destination

Using Tour+Med's Destination Indicators Helps in Making Informed DecisionsTROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Tuesday, September 8, Tour+Med travel insurance has been covering the risk and expenses associated with a medical emergency related to COVID-19 with its “COVID-19 Rider”. Renowned with Canadian Snowbirds, Tour+Med, therefore, launched a reassuring and personalized solution for this niche market - a solution that is adapted to the current situation.
Given that the pandemic situation evolves differently for each country and for each American state, Tour+Med shares graphic and informative indicators on its website, providing per destination information to travellers. These two indicators present a relative lecture of the actual number of new cases per destination, as well as a lecture of the tendency for that same location. The indicators also confirm if the “COVID-19 Rider” is available for that destination or not. Data is updated daily and Tour+Med encourages travellers to use its indicators during their decision-making process and at any time prior to their departure. For example, a person seeing that the current situation at their destination is rather high and that the tendency is severely increasing could decide to postpone their trip.
The “COVID-19 Rider’s” underlying protection provides Tour+Med’s $5,000,000 coverage in case of a medical emergency, including in the event of infection to COVID-19. To this are added a number of adapted benefits in the event the insured person is required to quarantine at destination following a positive diagnosis but for which they don’t need to be hospitalized; such as receiving $100 per day of quarantine, the refund of delivered perishable goods, the refund of taxi runs to and from a testing centre, and the automatic extension of the coverage.
Tour+Med believes in a reassuring and comprehensive protection for its customers but encourages travellers to keep up with the evolution of the situation at their destination and to follow sanitary recommendations, even on a trip.
Tour+Med provides reliable and competitive travel insurance protection to thousands of travellers across Canada, since 1996. The Tour+Med product is underwritten by LS-Travel, a subsidiary of Humania Assurance.
