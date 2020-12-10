Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Mississippi To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious Compensation-Not a Do It Yourself Calculator

"If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of mesothelioma compensation.” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the wife, or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi to steer clear of Internet 'freebies' offering nonsense us as 'do it yourself compensation calculators' or 'one minute' tests that require a person to fill out their contact information. "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Mississippi please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works along with what might be involved. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be honest with you.

"Because of the Coronavirus 2020 might go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation in two decades because there-is a good chance people who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with COVID-19. If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-03043 to discuss compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars-as Erik will discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:



* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. https://Mississippi.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.