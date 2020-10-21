Solar Vent Fan’s 3D Tech Redesign Boosts Output for Safer Porta-Johns
LunarGlo’s redesigned LunarVent® solar powered vent fans now move 35% more air making porta-johns safer, more hygienic with complete air-change in two minutes
“Our solar powered lights and vent fans are made in the USA and sold on five continents."”ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LunarGlo® has announced the company’s introduction of an all new, improved version of its iconic LunarVent® solar powered vent fan. Company owner Judy Barton said, “LunarVent® has been developed using cutting edge 3D technology to deliver the highest air volume possible. Its powerful, proprietary ventilation fan unit is now capable of moving over 40 CFM per minute during daylight hours. This represents an improvement of 35% over the original design. Moving this volume of air through the holding tank and out the stack results in a complete air change in under two minutes in a typical porta-john for more peace-of-mind for everyone concerned.”
The company’s website notes that the new, improved LunarVent® solar powered vent fan is backed by an end-to-end 18-month warranty. When mounted to a standard 4" vent stack and used in conjunction with scented wafers, LunarVent® Solar Ventilation Fans rapidly remove unpleasant odors while creating a safer, more hygienic, and pleasant atmosphere in a portable restroom.
LunarGlo company co-founder Rex Barton adds, “Our solar powered lights and vent fans are made in the USA and sold on five continents. When used in tandem with LunarGlo® Solar Lights, LunarVent® fans deliver outstanding reliability, safety and value to the portable restroom industry worldwide.”
Sales of the company’s renowned LunarGlo® Solar Lights have grown consistently year-over-year as word spreads among porta-john vendors of the company and its expanding product line. Thousands of LunarGlo® lights and LunarVent® fans remain in service with a failure rate near zero. Find at: https://www.lunarglo.com
About LunarGlo, LLC
With years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high-quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlo® was formed to manufacture and supply LunarGlo® Solar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGlo® Solar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge. Other LunarGlo® products now include the LunarVent® solar powered vent fan, as well as mounting hardware to adapt LunarGlo® Solar Lights to a wide variety of applications including pier lighting, garden, walk-way and patio lighting. Complete details can be found at www.lunarglo.com.
