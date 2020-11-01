Antonio Stewart Drops “Christmas Jubilee” with SHMG and Chris Weeks
Christmas Jubilee Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Christmas Jubilee” is a holiday tune featuring the talented jazz singer, Chris Weeks, and written by Antonio Stewart.
"Christmas Jubilee", is a new festive, holiday tune that has become an immediate standard! The holiday single reminds all listeners of the joy during Christmas time and awakens a childlike joy inside.
Unique to from other Christmas songs, “Christmas Jubilee” brings more of a modern touch to our traditional Christmas holiday tunes that we’re used to. The single is thought to be the right blend, delivery, and holiday moxie that is needed for joyous occasions.
Antonio wishes to bring warmth and love to people in a year when things haven’t gone all that great for anyone as he remembers those who have passed away this year. “May they live through us as we now face the future more determined, more united, with more love.”
Chris Weeks has worked with top industry professionals including Nick Ingman (Grammy Nominated Composer and Producer), Arthur Pingrey (Emmy Winning Producer), Hollie Buhagiar (Multiple Award Winning Composer) and a track on which he recently sang for composer OR30 currently has over 5 million hits on YouTube.
“Christmas Jubilee”, the single and lyric video, is available now on all major platforms. Visit Antonio’s Facebook for updates, and Chris’ website for more information.
About Antonio Stewart
Antonio Stewart, a multi-talented artist from Sioux City, serves on several different projects. Under the name, Mojo Mayne, he put out both rap and rock tracks. Under the band name, WinkLoveLoss, Antonio appeared on CMJ, NACC, multiple DJ Charts, and in 2017 had a record in the #12 Billboard HipHop Hot Singles Charts. Most recently, Antonio has signed a worldwide licensing deal with BOSE for his track “Win, Win”, and his music "All This Love" with WInkLoveLoss is playing across some radio stations across the nation.
