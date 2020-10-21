Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,005 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Candidate Forum Goes Statewide

Image of a red, white, and blue graphic with the words 'Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Candidates Forum 2020'

Four candidates vying for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court recently participated in a forum.

Image of a red, white, and blue graphic with the words 'Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Candidates Forum 2020'

Four candidates vying for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court recently participated in a forum.

Four candidates for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court taped an interview forum that is being offered for viewing by news media across the state, including Court News Ohio.

Ohio voters are able to see the “Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Candidates Forum” on scores of news organization websites, on TV broadcasts and at this link: http://www.ohiochannel.org/video/odc-ohio-supreme-court-judicial-candidates-forum

The four candidates are:

  • Incumbent Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and challenger Judge John P. O’Donnell of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
  • Incumbent Justice Judith L. French and challenger Judge Jennifer L. Brunner of the Tenth District Court of Appeals in Columbus.

The four candidates recorded their remarks at a “live to tape” event, meaning they appeared virtually at the same time while taking turns answering questions posed by two moderators -- journalists Karen Kasler, bureau chief of the Ohio Public Radio & TV Statehouse News Bureau, and Curtis Jackson, a news anchor at Spectrum News.

The forum was sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission and distributed to the news media free of charge.

Kasler later interviewed three legal experts, who analyzed the session and law issues and helped compose the questions for the forum:

  • Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger
  • Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Yvette McGee Brown, a partner at the law firm Jones Day
  • Retired Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Judge Ronald Adrine, who is jurist-in-residence at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

The followup discussion was sponsored by the City Club of Cleveland and can be viewed at: https://ohiodebatecommission.org/the-city-club-of-cleveland-forum

You just read:

Supreme Court Candidate Forum Goes Statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.