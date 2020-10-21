China Focus® Conference Facilitates Collaboration Between Dyadic and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine for COVID-19 Vaccine

Under the agreement, Dyadic’s application of the fungus, forms the basis of its proprietary C1 gene expression technology, for selected Hengrui biologic drugs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees of the China Focus® conference, COVID-19 vaccine development company Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI), recently formed a collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., a global biopharmaceutical company, to more quickly and affordably create biologic drugs.

Under the collaboration agreement, Dyadic’s application of the fungus, Thermothelomyces heterothallica, forms the basis of its proprietary C1 gene expression technology, which will be applied to the development of selected Hengrui biologic drugs.

“We have several ongoing COVID-19 vaccine development programs with different partners, including the Frederick National Laboratory in the US, which is related to NIH,” said Dyadic CFO Ping W. Rawson. “We believe our C1 cell line can help to more rapidly and more affordably eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, be better prepared for future pandemics or if the virus mutates which may require new vaccines, and antibody candidates to be developed and manufactured.”

As attendees of China Focus®, MyBioGate’s flagship conference series, Dyadic and Hengrui met for the first time at the event during J.P. Morgan Week 2020.

“It’s exciting to help facilitate this collaboration on biologic drug development, particularly as it relates to the pandamic,” said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate. “We formed China Focus® for the support and advancement of technological innovations to help save lives – that’s what this partnership aims to accomplish.”

Another advantage of the C1 technology, Dyadic believes it may help drive down the high cost of biologic drugs, making safe healthcare more accessible to patients globally, Rawson said.

“It is widely thought that the manufacturing process could be a bottleneck for COVID-19 vaccines and antibodies, and we believe our C1 gene expression platform provides a commercially-viable solution to this problem,” Rawson said.

The China Focus® conference series brings together investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and innovators from China and around the world for an exclusive partnering event designed to inspire, educate and foster cross-border investment and collaboration in leading biopharma innovations.

Since 2018 China Focus® has been held in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Germany, and Vienna, attracting more than 1700+ participating attendees, 130+ presenting companies, and 600+ projects worldwide. It has become an important conference for cross border collaboration between China and the rest of the world.

According to Guo, China Focus® will be delivered as virtual events this year due to the impact of COVID-19. The 3-day online partnering conference will continue to bring together investors, pharma leaders, and innovators from China and worldwide. Attendees can create their schedules to plan 1-on-1 meetings with preferred partners through the online system.

Following the successful China Focus® last year, MyBioGate has received a vast amount of positive feedback and increasing interest from companies worldwide.

“The medical world needs advancement support now more than ever, and so we will continue to deliver China Focus® Virtual opportunities for our clients,” Guo said. “This conference seeks to more and more companies progress cross-border innovative collaborations.”

ABOUT MYBIOGATE

MyBioGate is a premier cross-border healthcare consulting firm serving Biotech and Medtech clients, and the Chinese pharmaceutical companies and investors. The company offers marketing, strategy, and execution support to help healthcare innovation grow by taking advantage of China’s huge market potential. We help innovative companies with China-landing services and identify reliable Chinese investors and partners. MyBioGate is committed to linking healthcare innovations in China and overseas. Its China Focus® conferences, Global Healthcare Innovation Competitions, and roadshows to China provide innovative companies which intend to enter the China market with platforms for exposure to potential investors and partners.

