Presentation Partners in Housing launches campaign to break the cycle of homelessness

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presentation Partners in Housing launches campaign to break the cycle of homelessnessGive Up to Give Back!Presentation Partners in Housing has launched “ Tuesdays for Tea ” in October and November on their website and Facebook . They are sharing with the community the many ways PPiH is helping people find homes and escape homelessness. Every day they work with those who are in danger of losing their homes or trying to find a place to call home.Background:Presentation Partners in Housing is blessed with a rich history, continued programmatic growth, and incredibly generous donors. This powerful combination allows PPiH to create a lasting impact in people’s lives by ensuring that everyone in our community has a place to call home.Over 300 years ago, Nano Nagle founded the Union of Sisters of Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In the dark of night, Nano walked the streets of Cork County, Ireland, with love in her heart and a lantern to light her way. She provided care and medicine to those who would have died without it.Nano shined her light on the plight of the poor not through her words but her deeds, and on her deathbed, she encouraged her sisters to “spend themselves for the poor.”Her words and values inspired the Sisters of the Presentation in Fargo. They began offering temporary shelter in the convent and providing monetary gifts during times of need. The sisters truly believe EVERYONE NEEDS A PLACE TO CALL HOME.Because affordable housing was often difficult to secure and easy to lose, the sisters began a new work to systematically help people with housing needs. This is how Presentation Partners in Housing was born. The Sisters lit a lantern in Fargo over thirty years ago that still shines a light on the needs of the at-risk and homeless in our community.PPiH continues to shine through our Housing Navigation Program which houses our communities most vulnerable and through the launch of the Prevention and Diversion Program. This is made possible through collaboration with the United Way of Cass-Clay to create lasting change by reducing long-term, chronic homelessness for individuals and families.About Prevention & Diversion:PPiH and community partners have formed the Homeless Prevention Project (HPP) which has provided prevention services for the past three years. Based on what we’ve learned, PPiH is expanding services to launch a community-wide Homeless Prevention and Diversion Program."If our community is going to end homelessness, we must prevent the most vulnerable households from becoming homeless by closing the front door to homelessness," shares Cheri Gerken, Executive Director of Presentation Partners in Housing.PPiH works to prevent homelessness by targeting households at the most imminent risk of becoming homeless and providing them with the necessary resources to stabilize.PPiH works to divert from homelessness by identifying safe alternative housing options that don’t include emergency shelter stays which lead to further entry into the homeless services system.About Presentation Partners in Housing: visit http://fmppih.org Presentation Partners in Housing (PPiH) is a ministry sponsored by the Union of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary United States Province to assist people who are homeless or threatened by homelessness and who in spite of their personal efforts are struggling to meet their basic needs.PPiH Online:Website: http://www.fmppih.org Like our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/presentationpartnersinhousing