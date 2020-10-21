How an Italian getaway inspired Will McNally’s eye catching latest work
Italian getaway inspired Will McNally’s eye catching latest workLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Will McNally usually gets his inspiration from classic films and music legends, but a recent Italian holiday has inspired one of his most beloved pieces to date.
His unique take on the classic Mercedes-Benz SL class convertible came to life after visiting the country with his girlfriend, where the idea came to him fully formed.
“The thing that motivates me to paint is always more of an emotion than an idea. I went to Italy recently and came across these classic vintage cars, and for my birthday me and my girlfriend hired out this convertible, which was similar to the one I painted recently. It’s the timeless Mercedes classic, and one day I want to be able to buy one, and look back and say it all came back to this piece I painted. This car is one of my favourites, it’s a piece of art in itself, and I wanted to capture that on the canvas.
“Italy is a beautiful country, it has this wonderful vibe to it. It has this old school, vintage kind of look that comes across in everything, right down to the fashion - I fully agree with that famous Tom Ford quote about dressing well being a form of good manners, and in the way they dress and the cars that they drive, everything feels like a form of art over there. That particular car is art to me, from the colour design to the way that it’s shaped, everything about it is beautiful.”
This was new territory for Will, but the piece has met with instant acclaim, with hundreds of Instagram likes in less than 24 hours, and immediate buyer interest at Sebastian Gallery.
“I just knew I had to paint it, even though I’d never really painted a car before. I’d done a painting of the Lamborghini from the Wolf of Wall Street, but that was with my own twist on it. For this piece, I just wanted to capture the car as it was.”
For more information on Will McNally’s work, visit https://www.sebastian-gallery.com.
