Micro Irrigation Systems Market Analysis, Applications and Focusing on Top key vendors
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprinkler irrigation constitute the highest market share due to easily automated & mechanized systems and ability to irrigate widespread areas. Nonetheless, drip irrigation system is estimated to portray the fastest growth owing to issues regarding droplet ballistics in sprinkler irrigation systems that results into higher water consumption.
Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8,321 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022.
Access Full Summary of Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-irrigation-system-market
Small farming segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, it is also expected to depict the fastest growth in the market due to the recent developments and launch of easily understandable systems in the rural sector.
Sprinkler irrigation constitute the highest market share due to easily automated & mechanized systems and ability to irrigate widespread areas. Nonetheless, drip irrigation system is estimated to portray the fastest growth owing to issues regarding droplet ballistics in sprinkler irrigation systems that results into higher water consumption.
The orchard crops sub-segment portrays the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. However, plantation crops sub-segment is projected to depict the fastest growth owing to the growth in tea and cotton plantations.
Download Sample PDF:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/215
Key findings of the study:
• Drip irrigation systems market is expected to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period, because of water coverage in widespread areas through such systems.
• Orchard crops contribute to the highest market share pertaining to increased irrigation efficiency and decreased labor costs.
• Small farming segment depicts the strongest market for micro irrigation systems due to the inclusion of substantial irrigated areas under this sub-segment.
The micro irrigation systems market comprises dominant players such as Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., and others. These market players primarily focus on R&D, launch of innovative products with exceptional variations, and acquisition as their key strategies to establish their position in the market.
