Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Compton College Comedian Demar Randy to Hooking From Home Tonight at 9pm ET on YouTube
You can catch Tokyo Kuntpunch podcast Hooking From Home live on YouTube at 9pm ET every Wednesday Night
Demar Randy is a fast-rising, hilarious comedian and I’m so excited to have him live in my home”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes Compton College stand-up comic Demar Randy to the Hooking From Home podcast live at 9pm ET/6pm PT on YouTube.
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
“Demar Randy is a fast-rising, hilarious comedian and I’m so excited to have him live in my home,” says Tokyo.
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Hooking From Home Episode 27