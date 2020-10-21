Digital Music Market 2020 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2026

Global Digital Music Market 2020

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2020

According to the fresh addition to the comprehensive online gallery of reports hosted by Wise Guy Reports (WGR) the Global Digital Music Market has recorded unprecedented growth so far with expectation of further rise with a healthy CAGR by the end of forecast time period.

Digital music industry is the new hype and is growing larger with increasing support from consumers. The introduction of different types of music streaming services imbibed with additional features is creating a positive impact on the overall growth of the music industry. The new era of digitization is paving the way for easy accessibility of music in different social platforms, customization of auto playlist and high audio quality. This is propelling the purchase of digital subscriptions over the purchase of their non-digital physical counterparts. Digital subscriptions can be purchased at any time just by a few clicks on your mobile without having to physically visit music stores and waiting for a particular record which might be out of stock.

Market Segment by Top Companies, this report covers

Amazon.com

Apple

CBS

Deezer

EMI Music Publishing

Fox Music Publishing

Google

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Microsoft

Sony

Spotify

Universal Music Group

Aspiro

Beats Electronics

Blinkbox Music

Gaana.com

Grooveshark

Guvera

Mixcloud

Myspace

Rara

Rhapsody

Saavn

Slacke

Songl

SoundCloud

Thumbplay

TuneIn Radio

Subscriptions can be period based or unlimited. If one purchases the digital version of a song then that person is entitled to enjoy it unlimited number of times. One can also subscribe to a streaming channel on monthly or yearly basis and have the privilege to access all songs offered by the streaming channel for the subscription time period. Availability of wired and wireless technology backed up 3G and 4G telecommunication standards have improved internet bandwidth and encouraged the adoption of music streaming services preventing illegal downloading of music.

Global Digital Music Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global digital music market can be done based on the product type, applications and end users.

Global digital music market can be categorized as permanent downloads and music streaming as per the product type. Music streaming can be further bifurcated as paid music streaming and free music streaming.

Based on the applications we have commercial users and individual users. The market can also be segmented based on demography. Users are segregated as below 18 years of age, 18-40 years, 41-60 years and above 60 years.

Global Digital Music Market: Regional Analysis

The landscape of the Global Digital Music Market is studied as per relevance to North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The study encompasses information about different parameters pertaining to the regional contribution and the anticipated growth during the forecast timeline.

Industry Trend:

The market is highly competitive and volatile owning to changing consumer preferences and availability of different streaming platforms. Millennial choose convenience over cost and are more drawn to applications with easy accessibility through smart phones and other portable audio devices. This has created a requirement for differentiated music streaming services that provide services bundled with convenience. Cloud based music streaming services are trending the most owning to growing demands.

