Hive Launches New Destination for Values-Driven Grocery Shopping

Hive, a new online marketplace for grocery brands that makes it easy for shoppers to buy what they believe in, launched today. The founders have assembled a vibrant collection of curated brands—big and small—united by an unwavering commitment to sustainability and social good.



E-commerce is booming, with the online grocery industry expected to exceed $100 billion by 2022. COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for e-commerce and online grocery, as more consumers look for convenient ways to shop from home.

In this larger retail shift, consumers are also looking to support brands that embody their values. 75% of millennials are actively changing their consumption habits to reduce their impact on the environment, with 80% willing to pay more for products with social responsibility claims. By 2021, consumers are projected to spend nearly $150 billion on sustainable goods.

“Hive is creating a new path forward for the grocery and retail industries, at large. Global concerns like climate change, social inequality and food waste are front and center for consumers now more than ever, yet traditional retail has failed to adapt,” said Scott Morris, co-founder and chairman of Hive. “Sustainability is more than just a footnote at Hive, it is a core ideology. We have created a destination that brings conscious brands and like-minded consumers together, making it possible to shop by values and make a positive impact at the same time.”

From popcorn and pasta to nut butter and cleaning supplies, all Hive brands and products are guided by the Hive Five, a set of curation criteria that revolve around: rave-worthiness (high quality), low impact ingredients, environmentally-friendly packaging, low carbon footprint and a commitment to social good. The Hive Five standard eliminates the common pain points of researching and vetting brands that are truly better, and creates a new kind of shopping experience that is convenient, accessible and trustworthy.

“We are proud to join Hive and be a part of an incredible network of brands,” said Abby Noel Davison, Choco Extravaganza at Tony’s Chocolonely. “At Tony’s, we are working to push the industry to be better and highlight the pervasive problems of chocolate from broken supply chains and sourcing to child labor practices and low wages. We are excited to have a partner that shares our mission-driven ethos and passion for education, connecting us to a larger community of shoppers that live and breathe our brand values.”

“With our focus on commerce for good and building equitable partnerships, Hive will revolutionize the world of online grocery,” said Thomas Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Hive. “Our mission is to guide consumers towards a more sustainable shopping experience, without compromise. Hive’s ecosystem makes it easier than ever for consumers to buy and support exceptional, delicious products that make a positive impact on our world.”

Hive brand partners include Tony’s Chocolonely, Maine’s Grains, 88 Acres and Bjorn Qorn, in addition to over 100 other best-in-class brands. No membership fee or subscription is required. To learn more about Hive, check out www.HiveBrands.com.

About Hive

Hive is a new online marketplace for natural, sustainable grocery, household and cleaning brands, where consumers can shop their values and make an impact with every purchase. Founded in 2020, the company is on a mission to create an ecosystem where every purchase contributes to a more sustainable and equitable world. The platform features a vibrant collection of environmentally-friendly, socially-conscious brands. For more information on Hive, visit https://hivebrands.com/.