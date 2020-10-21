Oral Antibiotics Market on Track to Top $23.30 Billion by 2027
Rise in consumption in low & middle-income countries, surge in prevalence of infectious diseases & development of novel approaches have boosted growth of marketNE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oral antibiotics market was pegged at $18.36 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.30 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in consumption in low- and middle-income countries, surge in prevalence of infectious diseases, and development of novel approaches have boosted the growth of the global oral antibiotics market. However, development of antibiotic resistance and time-consuming approvals hamper the market. On the contrary, discovery of advanced therapies to treat antibiotic-resistance is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
COVID-19 scenario:
• Even though Covid-19 is a viral infection, the overlapping radiological and clinical features with bacterial respiratory tract infection demand oral antibiotics.
• Several virologists claim that prescribing antibiotics for Covid-19 patients could create more resilient virus, which decreased the demand for antibiotics.
The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment dominated market
By class, the beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market, owing to its broad-spectrum of activity, which is effective on several group of bacterial infections. However, the quinolone segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, due to its broad spectrum of activity, which gives immense opportunities to pharmaceutical companies for innovations.
The community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIS) segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027
By the community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIS) segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and need for development of oral antibiotics. However, the urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment held the largest held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the global oral antibiotics market, due to increase in prevalence of UTIs because of factors such as pelvic prolapse, lack of estrogen, and loss of lactobacilli in vaginal flora.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, held the lion's share
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, due to large number of antibiotics consumption, easy availability of antibiotics, and rise in sales of antibiotics without prescription. However, the global oral antibiotics market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy obtainability of over-the-counter antibiotics. Also, there are no legislations or restrictions on their use in this region.
Major market players
• Abbott Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Allergan Plc.
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
• Mylan N.V.
• Sanofi
• Pfizer Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.1.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Market share analysis, 2018
3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.1.1.Increase in consumption in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs)
3.5.1.2.Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases
3.5.1.3.Development of novel approaches
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.2.1.Development of antibiotic resistance
3.5.2.2.Time consuming approvals
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.5.3.1.Discovery of advanced therapies to treat antibiotic-resistance.
3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on oral antibiotics market
CHAPTER 4:ORAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY CLASS
4.1.Overview
4.1.1.Market size and forecast, by class
4.2.Beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors
4.2.1.Key market trends and growth opportunities
4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by type
4.2.2.1.Penicillin
4.2.2.1.1.Market size and forecast, by type
4.2.2.1.1.1.Broad-spectrum penicillin
4.2.2.1.1.2.Mid/Narrow-spectrum penicillin
4.2.2.2.Cephalosporin
4.2.2.2.1.Market size and forecast
4.2.2.2.2.Market size and forecast, by molecule
4.2.2.3.Others
4.2.2.3.1.Market size and forecast
4.2.3.Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.Market analysis, by country
4.3.Quinolones
4.3.1.Key market trends and growth opportunities
4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3.Market analysis, by country
4.4.Macrolides
4.4.1.Key market trends and growth opportunities
4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3.Market analysis, by country
4.5.Others
4.5.1.Key market trends and growth opportunities
4.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3.Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 5:ORAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1.Overview
5.1.1.Market size and forecast
5.2.Community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIs)
5.2.1.Market size and forecast, by type
5.2.1.1.Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)
5.2.1.1.1.Market size and forecast
5.2.1.1.2.Market size and forecast, by molecule
5.2.1.2.Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)
5.2.1.2.1.Market size and forecast
5.2.1.2.2.Market size and forecast, by molecule
5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3.Market analysis, by country
5.3.Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
5.3.1.Market size and forecast, by molecule
5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3.Market analysis, by country
5.4.Dental
5.4.1.Market size and forecast, by type
5.4.1.1.Combination
5.4.1.1.1.Market size and forecast
5.4.1.1.2.Market size and forecast, by molecule
5.4.1.2.Monotherapies
5.4.1.2.1.Market size and forecast
5.4.1.2.2.Market size and forecast, by molecule
5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3.Market analysis, by country
5.5.Others
5.5.1.Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.2.Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 6:ORAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY DRUG ORIGIN
6.1.Overview
6.1.1.Market size and forecast
6.2.Natural
6.2.1.Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2.Market analysis, by country
6.3.Semisynthetic
6.3.1.Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2.Market analysis, by country
6.4.Synthetic
6.4.1.Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2.Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 7:ORAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY SPECTRUM OF ACTIVITY
7.1.Overview
7.1.1.Market size and forecast
7.2.Broad-spectrum antibiotic
7.2.1.Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.2.Market analysis, by country
7.3.Mid/Narrow-spectrum antibiotic
7.3.1.Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.2.Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 8:ORAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
8.1.Overview
8.1.1.Market size and forecast
8.2.Branded
8.2.1.Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.2.Market analysis, by country
8.3.Generics
8.3.1.Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.2.Market analysis, by country
