QA Systems Announces Version 9.1 of the Cantata Unit Test Tool

BATH, N SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today QA Systems announced the General Availability of Cantata version 9.1, the unit, and integration testing tool for C and C++. The most important elements of the new version are: an enhanced AutoTest capability for automatic test generation for C++ code, dramatically faster data loading in the GUI, and new HTML format test results which can be used as certification evidence for all software safety standards supported by Cantata.

In Cantata 9.1, AutoTest now supports all C++ language features in C++11 / 14, Real-Time Type Information, and additionally, improved C++ template instantiation.

In this version, the Cantata GUI has been optimised to accelerate data loading across the various test views. As Pierre-Henri Stanek, the Cantata Product Manager explained “With ever larger and more complex test projects, the amount of data loading required by the GUI has increased. Using a benchmark C++ project of 135 source files Cantata 9.1 generated a test in only 5 seconds, compared to 30 seconds in 9.0 (so 6 times faster). This benchmark illustrates the advantage of staying up-to-date with Cantata versions.”

Cantata 9.1 now includes a new Cantata Core Product executable which automatically converts ASCII text results files to certified user-friendly HTML format, for sharing test results over company network and between collaborative working tools.

Other elements of interest to existing Cantata users in this release include easier management of Cantata controlled function calls expected during test case execution withing the Test Case Editor, and more flexible inclusion/exclusion and reporting for code coverage. For more details, these users can refer to What’s New in Cantata 9.1.

Cantata version 9.1 is available from 30 October 2020. For further information, please visit www.qa-systems.com/tools/cantata, or contact sales@qa-systems.com.

About Cantata

Cantata is a unit and integration software testing tool, enabling developers to verify standard compliant or business critical C/C++ code on embedded target and host native platforms. Cantata is integrated with an extensive set of embedded development toolchains, from cross-compilers to requirements management and continuous integration tools. The Eclipse GUI, tight tool integrations, highly automated C/C++ test cases generation, all make Cantata easy to use.

About QA Systems

QA Systems tools automate unit testing, code coverage, integration testing, and static analysis to optimise safety and business-critical embedded software and accelerate standards compliance. With over 20 years of experience, our tools and services enable organizations worldwide to develop tested high-quality software which meets the stringent demands of industry safety standards. All tools are independently certified by SGS TüV for use at the highest integrity level of safety-related software development for all major safety standards (ISO 26262, IEC 61508, IEC 62304, EN 50128, and IEC 60880), and qualifiable for standards such as DO-178B/C. Founded in 1996 by CEO and racing driver, Andreas Sczepansky, QA Systems operates across Europe and through a global reseller network. QA Systems has over 350 blue-chip customers, across all safety-related and business-critical industries. In addition to our tools, the QA Systems Academy shares our know-how and expertise with engineers from around the world.