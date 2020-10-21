Express and Star Chooses LoginRadius to Deliver World-Class Identity Management for Consumers
England's biggest-selling regional newspaper leverages the LoginRadius Identity platform for a more engaging and personalized onboarding experience
Express and Star wanted a trusted partner who could do all the heavy-lifting of consumers interacting with their content. We're proud to have the ability to be that partner."VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SaaS-based consumer identity and access management solution, LoginRadius continues to solidify its industry-leading position by successfully implementing its best-in-class CIAM solutions for Express and Star, the fastest growing website among the leading regional publishers in England.
— Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius
LoginRadius created a single identity profile to reduce the friction for consumers while registration and onboarding Express and Star's website, and also maintaining a strong security posture.
Express and Star is the biggest-selling regional evening newspaper in England that also runs a successful website with a large consumerbase. The newsrooms had been wanting to build an unparalleled digital channel with unified consumer experiences that made it leverage the LoginRadius' identity solution.
"We were looking for a reliable vendor that could single-handedly manage our digital newsroom—so we don't have to deal with the complicacies of securely onboarding consumers," highlighted the spokesperson from Express and Star. "We also wanted a solution that was tried and tested with other organizations in a similar domain. LoginRadius was the perfect fit."
"Express and Star wanted a trusted partner who could do all the heavy-lifting of consumers interacting with their content. We're proud to have the ability to be that partner," said Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius. "After we took over authentication, access management, and migration among others, Express and Star have been redirecting their time and resources to share what's new with the world. And that makes us happy," he added.
LoginRadius provided a complete identity solution, comprising the basic registration of consumers, and onboarding. The project additionally involved migration, third-party integration and implementation of single sign-on for frictionless, and secure consumer experience.
LoginRadius has published a case study to highlight Express and Star’s experience. It is available on the LoginRadius official website.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
